PREA to host Paso School Board Candidate Forum Sept. 30 

schools closed–The Paso Robles Education Alliance (PREA) will be hosting a virtual discussion forum for the candidates running for the open school board positions at 6 p.m. on Sept. 30. There are four spots to fill this year and a dozen candidates running, so learning more about each candidate is extremely helpful when it comes time to cast our votes. That’s the intent of this discussion.

PREA will be accepting questions for the candidates from the public between now and Sept. 30 to present live during this discussion. Questions can be submitted by email to info@goprea.org or by direct Facebook message at facebook.com/pasorobleseducationalliance. The discussion forum will be hosted by Danna Stroud, and broadcast on the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District’s YouTube channel live. It will also be recorded so viewing is possible after the forum as well.



