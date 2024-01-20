Paso Robles News|Saturday, January 20, 2024
Precinct workers needed for upcoming election 

Posted: 6:09 am, January 20, 2024 by News Staff

Volunteer– The San Luis Obispo County Clerk Recorders office is seeking qualified personnel to serve voters as precinct workers during the upcoming March 5 primary election.

The staff at the Clerk-Recorder’s Office works hundreds of extra hours to prepare for each election, but on election morning, the process is turned over to precinct workers to administer.

Specific examples of what volunteers will be doing include:

  • Before Election Day, attend training up pick up supplies
  • Election Day, arrive at 6 a.m. to set up
  • Assist voters when signing in
  • Issue ballots to voters and accept ballots from vote-by-mail voters
  • Close the polls
  • Account for ballots & pack up supplies
  • Deliver the voted ballots and supplies to a central collection point

 

“While most group members admit it is a more complicated process than they first imagined, they have also expressed a great satisfaction at contributing to an important piece of American democracy,” said the clerk recorder’s office.

Click here for more information on precinct worker programs

 

