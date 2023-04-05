Preorders available now for Cuesta College Agriculture Department plant sale

Plants are grown by agriculture students and faculty

– Cuesta College invites the public to the 6th annual plant sale from Apr. 14-17. Online preorders started on Apr. 4 and will be accepted through Apr. 12.

Plants are grown by agriculture students and faculty, including 43 tomato varieties, hot and sweet peppers, squash, herbs, perennials, and more. The students in the Cuesta College plant propagation and production class have seeded and transplanted a wide variety of plants suitable for growing in various parts of San Luis Obispo County.

“We welcome the community to purchase these plants and support a program in its mission to develop future farmers and agriculturists,” said Dean Harrell, Agriculture Plant Science Instructor. “Gardening, like food, brings together people of different ages for a common goal.”

Proceeds benefit the Cuesta College Agriculture Plant Science program, which teaches sustainable plant, soil, and water science practices.

Orders may be picked up at the Pete Cagliero Plant Science Facility in the North County campus on Apr. 14 and 15 at a chosen time slot and at the San Luis Obispo campus on Apr. 17 from 12:30 – 3 p.m. in parking lot 4.

For more information about the event click here.

Share To Social Media