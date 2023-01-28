Prep work to begin Monday on Lopez Drive bridge retrofit

Work expected to run through March 1

– County of San Luis Obispo Public Works Department will begin work preparing for seismically retrofitting the Lopez Drive Bridge in Arroyo Grande over Lopez Lake on Monday. This first phase of work consists of installing environmental equipment to allow for retrofitting work to start later this spring.

Work is expected to run from Monday, Jan. 30 through Wednesday, March 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Friday, weather permitting.

Construction signs and lane closures with flagging will be placed in advance of the work to notify the traveling public. Motorists may experience intermittent delays at this location and are advised to adjust their travel plans due to those delays.

The retrofit is a public-safety project expected to begin later this year. Strengthening the seismically vulnerable bridge now will prevent a sudden bridge collapse during an earthquake event. Retrofitting will consist of constructing new support columns and seismic cable restraints beneath the bridge.

Shimmick Construction Company, Inc. has been awarded the contract for $9,268,771 to perform the work. The project is funded by the Federal Highway Administration via grant funding administered by the Caltrans Highway Bridge Program.

