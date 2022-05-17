Prepare for fire season by adding Tesla Powerwall backup batteries

Many benefits to supporting solar system with a backup battery

– Blackouts. Fires. Rising utility costs. The threats to powering our homes—and maintaining our day-to-day routines—can feel overwhelming these days. Central Coast residents with solar systems can rest assured they have all the electricity they need with the Tesla Powerwall. Locally owned A.M. Sun Solar now has a large shipment of these backup batteries available for installation.

“We are thrilled to have a stockpile of batteries ready to be installed after weathering the inventory shortage due to the pandemic,” said Mark Miller, A.M. Sun Solar partner and head of business development. “Having a backup battery to your solar system adds a significant amount of power and flexibility.”

There are many benefits to supporting your solar system with a backup battery. The first—and probably the most obvious—benefit is having power during a blackout. When there’s an emergency, all of your appliances and communication devices will work. This means you won’t have to worry about having a generator or getting fuel. Additionally, backup batteries will save some significant cash by offsetting peak usage rates, protecting you from electricity rate increases, and giving you a federal tax credit.

Batteries also boost your home’s efficiency by storing excess solar power for you to use in the evening once the sun goes down. As a result, you’ll decrease your carbon footprint by drawing less power from the grid and producing less greenhouse gas emissions.

Each powerwall can hold up to 13.5 kWh of energy. To put that into context, a central 3-ton AC unit running for constantly 3 hours will use 9 kWh. Of course, a well-designed cooling system will not run for three hours straight—it turns off and on intermittently to maintain the desired temperature. Depending on your home’s typical energy usage, multiple powerwalls may provide beneficial coverage during outages.

