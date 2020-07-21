Prepare girls for kindergarten with Girl Scouts virtual events series

–Girl Scouts of California’s Central Coast and Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) is launching a free “Make New Friends” virtual event series to ensure that all girls are prepared to start kindergarten with confidence.

The COVID-19 pandemic and transition to virtual learning and activities have disrupted important educational milestones, particularly for children entering kindergarten this year. Social and emotional learning is important for success in kindergarten, and as the experts on girls’ leadership and development, Girl Scouts is uniquely poised to lead fun and impactful events that help girls make new friends while boosting their social skills, self-confidence, and experience in a classroom or virtual setting.

One of the largest girl-serving organizations offering social and emotional kindergarten readiness programming, Girl Scouts has designed a specialized, engaging four-part virtual event series that is free and open to all girls who are entering kindergarten.

Girls will:

Practice interacting with other girls, exploring new ideas, and gaining the courage to ask questions about what they see;

Explore emotions and learn how being persistent can help them achieve their dreams;

Use their senses to process the world around them while practicing reasoning and problem-solving skills; and

Learn how to listen to a story, identify key characters, follow a plotline, and then share what they learned.

Upcoming events:

Mondays from 10:30 a.m. -11:00 a.m.

July 27: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/111197322184

Aug. 3: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/111197996200

Mondays from 10 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Aug. 10: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/111195960110

Aug. 17: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/111196401430

Aug. 24: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/111197390388

Aug. 31: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/111196485682

Tuesdays 11:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

July 7: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/111189689354

July 14: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/111196307148

July 21: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/111197286076

July 28: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/111197974134

Tuesdays 10 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Aug. 4: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/111195817684

Aug. 11: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/111196389394

Aug. 18: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/111197384370

Aug. 25: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/111198056380

Wednesdays 1:30 pm – 2 p.m.

July 15: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/111195498730

July 22: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/111196361310

July 29: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/111197328202

Aug. 5: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/111198018266

Wednesdays 2 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Aug: 12: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/111195980170

Aug. 19: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/111196475652

Aug. 26: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/111197691288

Sept. 2: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/111198120572

Thursdays 2 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

July 9: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/111194888906

July 16: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/111196325202

July 23: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/111197292094

July 30: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/111197984164

Thursdays 2:30 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Aug. 6: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/111195839750

Aug. 13: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/111196461610

Aug. 20: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/111197683264

Aug. 27: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/111198098506

Many in-person kindergarten readiness and pre-K programs have been canceled or modified due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including opportunities to meet teachers and classmates and to try out a classroom activity. Knowing that social and emotional learning and development are some of the strongest predictors of academic success and healthy relationships, Girl Scouts has designed fun activities for girls to meet these critical milestones. Events will include activities for girls to explore the solar system, create an inspiring drawing to represent their dreams, and remind them to be persistent, and much more.

“Girl Scouts is filling the critical need of preparing girls to learn, lead, and thrive in their kindergarten classrooms,” said GSUSA CEO Sylvia Acevedo. “Girl Scouts’ national reach gives girls in rural, urban, and suburban communities the opportunity to learn important pre-K readiness skills, especially social-emotional learning. Our Make New Friends virtual event series helps girls create friendships, develop independence, and practice social awareness skills so they are poised for success.”

Enter your zip code to sign up for Girl Scouts of California’s Central Coast Make New Friends event series at www.girlscouts.org/ready.

Share this post!

email

Related