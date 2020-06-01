Prescribed burn planned near Creston

–Beginning Monday, firefighters plan to conduct up to 944 acres of prescribed burning on private ranch land 4 miles south of Creston along the west side of Huer Huero Creek. Burning is expected to occur over a 3-day period through Wednesday, June 3.

This project, sponsored by the SLO County Fire Safe Council, focused on reducing the wildfire threat in the Atascadero, Santa Margarita, and Parkhill areas through the removal of dense chamise chaparral fuels using a combination of dozer crushing, mastication, and hand crew methods. This project is within the footprint of the 1989 Chispa fire which is the 7th largest wildfire in San Luis Obispo County history.

Cal Fire resources will include 1 helicopter, 1 bulldozer, 5 fire engines, and 2 hand crews.

This 3-day burn has been planned in cooperation with SLO County APCD to minimize potential smoke impacts to the public. Smoke will be present throughout each day along the Hwy 229 and O’Donovan Road corridors south of Creston, and smoke will be visible throughout the North County. If smoke dispersal is not adequate, burning will be curtailed or rescheduled.

Share this post!



Related