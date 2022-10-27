Prescribed burn planned today on North Coast 

Paso Robles News|Thursday, October 27, 2022
Posted: 6:00 am, October 27, 2022 by News Staff

prescribed burn SLO countySmoke may be visible in the surrounding area

– A prescribed burn is planned today on the coast side of Highway 1, approximately 1.6 miles north of the town of Cayucos. Ignitions may start as early as 7 a.m. with fire activity curtailed by approximately noon.

The fire will burn three acres of grassland. Smoke may be visible in the surrounding area.

The burn will be managed by California State Parks, in cooperation with the Air Pollution Control District and Cal Fire.

 

