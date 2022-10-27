Prescribed burn planned today on North Coast

Smoke may be visible in the surrounding area

– A prescribed burn is planned today on the coast side of Highway 1, approximately 1.6 miles north of the town of Cayucos. Ignitions may start as early as 7 a.m. with fire activity curtailed by approximately noon.

The fire will burn three acres of grassland. Smoke may be visible in the surrounding area.

The burn will be managed by California State Parks, in cooperation with the Air Pollution Control District and Cal Fire.

Advertisement

Share To Social Media