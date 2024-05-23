Paso Robles News|Thursday, May 23, 2024
Prescribed burn and training exercise underway at Camp Roberts 

Posted: 6:55 am, May 23, 2024 by News Staff

Smoke may be visible in surrounding area

– Tentatively, starting at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 22, through Friday, May 24, Cal Fire personnel will be conducting a hazard reduction burn/training class. This course is cooperatively hosted by Cal Fire and Camp Roberts Fire Department and allows for crucial training of fire personnel in the art of “fighting fire with fire.”

Approximately 250 acres will be burned giving students learning opportunities and providing an important fuel break at the southeastern boundary of Camp Roberts. Burning is expected to conclude by 5 p.m. each day for three days.

The burn is being done in cooperation with Camp Roberts Fire Department, Monterey Bay Air Resources District, SLO County APCD, the National Weather Service, and the California Air Resources Board. Smoke may be visible in the northern portions of San Luis Obispo County.

 

