Paso Robles News|Wednesday, November 17, 2021
You are here: Home » Region » Prescribed burning planned at Montaña de Oro State Park
  • Follow Us!

Prescribed burning planned at Montaña de Oro State Park 

Posted: 5:18 am, November 16, 2021 by News Staff

prescribed burn SLO county

Burns will begin today, Tuesday Nov. 16

California State Parks, in cooperation with the Air Pollution Control District and Cal Fire, will burn approximately 270 brush piles in the Eucalyptus forest in the vicinity of Camp Keep and along the west side of Pecho Valley Rd., approximately 0.6 miles in from the entrance of Montaña de Oro State Park.

Burns will begin Tuesday, Nov. 16 through Friday, Dec. 3. Actual burn days will be determined by weather conditions and permit conditions. Ignitions may start as early as 7 a.m. with fire activity curtailed by approximately 5 p.m.

The purpose of the burn is to reduce fuel loads and fire hazards associated with high fuel density caused by tree mortality.

Advertisement

Comments

Posted in:  Region
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.