Prescribed burning planned at Montaña de Oro State Park

Burns will begin today, Tuesday Nov. 16

– California State Parks, in cooperation with the Air Pollution Control District and Cal Fire, will burn approximately 270 brush piles in the Eucalyptus forest in the vicinity of Camp Keep and along the west side of Pecho Valley Rd., approximately 0.6 miles in from the entrance of Montaña de Oro State Park.

Burns will begin Tuesday, Nov. 16 through Friday, Dec. 3. Actual burn days will be determined by weather conditions and permit conditions. Ignitions may start as early as 7 a.m. with fire activity curtailed by approximately 5 p.m.

The purpose of the burn is to reduce fuel loads and fire hazards associated with high fuel density caused by tree mortality.

