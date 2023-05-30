Paso Robles News|Wednesday, May 31, 2023
Prescribed burns planned at North Coast state parks starting this week 

Posted: 6:00 am, May 30, 2023 by News Staff

prescribed burn SLO county

Smoke may be visible in surrounding area for month of June

California State Parks, in collaboration with the Air Pollution Control District, Morro Bay Fire Department, and Cal Fire, have announced the initiation of prescribed burns in three state parks in North San Luis Obispo County.

Approximately 120 brush piles and several small broadcast burns will be set ablaze, weather permitting, starting today until Friday, June 30. Ignitions may commence as early as 7 a.m., and fire activity will be curtailed by approximately 5 p.m.

The prescribed burns will be carried out in specific locations within the parks. Montaña de Oro State Park will see burns in areas near Camp Keep and the Islay Creek Horse Camp. Hearst San Simeon State Park will experience burning in the pine forest located east of the intersection of Hwy 1 and Moonstone Beach Dr., and Morro Bay State Park will conduct burns along Fleming Loop Trail, south of Quintana Rd., and along Lower State Park Rd.

The primary objective behind these prescribed burns is to reduce fuel loading and mitigate the risk of wildfires in diseased eucalyptus and Monterey pine forests.

 

