Prescribed burns planned on North Coast

Burns will begin Monday, Jan. 24

– California State Parks, in cooperation with the Air Pollution Control District, the Morro Bay Fire Department, and Cal Fire, will conduct prescribed burn operations of approximately 230 brush piles starting today, Jan. 24, through Feb. 4.

Actual burn days will be determined by weather conditions and permit conditions. Ignitions may start as early as 7 a.m. with fire activity curtailed by approximately 5 p.m. Glowing piles may be visible at night.

Areas the burning will occur are:

Montana de Oro State Park: in the eucalyptus forest along Pecho Valley Road from the vicinity of Camp KEEP to near the park entrance.

Morro Bay State Park: along Quintana Rd. and La Loma Ave. on Black Hill and near the eastern end of El Moro Ave in Los Osos.

Hearst San Simeon State Park: in the Monterey pine forest near the Washburn campground area.

The purpose of the burn is to reduce fuel loads and fire hazards associated with high fuel density caused by tree mortality.

For more information contact District Superintendent Dan Falat at (805) 927-2065.

Share this post!

email

Advertisement

Related