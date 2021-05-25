Paso Robles News|Tuesday, May 25, 2021
You are here: Home » Region » Prescribed burns planned at Hearst San Simeon State Park
  • Follow Us!

Prescribed burns planned at Hearst San Simeon State Park 

Posted: 5:58 am, May 25, 2021 by News Staff

–The California Department of Parks and Recreation has announced that there will be burning of approximately five brush piles and a 10-acre broadcast burn that will be burned in smaller subplots over several days at Hearst San Simeon State Park starting Tuesday, May 25. Active burning operations will occur between approximately 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The burns will occur in the Monterey pine forest in the vicinity of Highway 1 at the intersection with Moonstone Dr.

Prescribed fire is being used to manage vegetation, restore natural ecosystem processes, and reduce the woody debris associated with dead and dying trees. Burning will introduce a natural disturbance to the ecosystem, reduce fuel loads, and encourage healthy plant communities.

Advertisement


Comments

Posted in:  Region
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.