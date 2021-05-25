Prescribed burns planned at Hearst San Simeon State Park

–The California Department of Parks and Recreation has announced that there will be burning of approximately five brush piles and a 10-acre broadcast burn that will be burned in smaller subplots over several days at Hearst San Simeon State Park starting Tuesday, May 25. Active burning operations will occur between approximately 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The burns will occur in the Monterey pine forest in the vicinity of Highway 1 at the intersection with Moonstone Dr.

Prescribed fire is being used to manage vegetation, restore natural ecosystem processes, and reduce the woody debris associated with dead and dying trees. Burning will introduce a natural disturbance to the ecosystem, reduce fuel loads, and encourage healthy plant communities.

