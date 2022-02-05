Prescribed pile burning happening in Cambria

Smoke on North Coast may be visible during burning operations

– Beginning Monday, Cal Fire will periodically burn vegetation piles throughout the community of Cambria.

Over the last several years Cal Fire, in conjunction with the San Luis Obispo County Fire Safe Council, have been cutting overgrown vegetation and removing flammable invasive plants, as part of a hazardous fuel reduction project around the community of Cambria.

As a result of that cutting, approximately 250 piles of cut vegetation need to be burned. Beginning Feb. 7, 2022, through spring 2022, Cal Fire will start to burn those piles as weather and conditions permit. Smoke will be visible during the burning operations.

“We plan to conduct these burns with as little smoke impact to the surrounding homes and communities as possible,” said Cal Fire Battalion Chief Dennis O’Neil, “it is going to require multiple days of low intensity burning over the next couple months to achieve that.”

Cal Fire will have engines onsite during all burn operations. If conditions are not within the established weather and resource parameters, burning will be suspended until a later time. Prescribed burning is done in collaboration with the SLO County Air Pollution Control District. To monitor air quality in your neighborhood, visit SLOCleanAir.org.

