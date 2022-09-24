Presentations on Medicare open enrollment choices offered this fall

Free presentations for anyone interested in better understanding Medicare benefits

– Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy Program (HICAP) will sponsor free presentations for anyone interested in better understanding Medicare benefits. Information on the 2023 Medicare annual open enrollment choices will be presented:

• Friday, Oct. 21, at 10 a.m., at the Morro Bay Senior Center

• Saturday, Nov. 5, at 9 a.m., at the Los Osos Library

• Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 1 p.m., at the Atascadero Library

• Thursday, Nov. 10, at 1:30 p.m., at the San Luis Obispo Senior Center

“HICAP is offering presentations to help beneficiaries and caregivers better understand available choices during the Medicare Annual Open Enrollment period which runs from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7,” said Julie Posada, HICAP program manager.

HICAP offers free, unbiased Medicare information and counseling. HICAP does not sell, endorse or recommend any specific insurance products. Services are provided through the local Area Agency on Aging

For more information on HICAP presentations, contact HICAP at 1-805-928-5663 or 1-800-434-0222, email hicap@centralcoastseniors.org or visit www.CentralCoastSeniors.org.

