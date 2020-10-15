Paso Robles News|Thursday, October 15, 2020
President amends California’s major disaster declaration 

Posted: 1:52 am, October 15, 2020

–Thie week, FEMA announced that President Trump has amended the California Major Disaster Declaration, making additional disaster assistance is available to the state of California for the wildfire disaster declared on Aug. 22.

This assistance allows for additional funding at 100-percent federal cost-share for debris removal and emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance, for 30 continuous days. State officials will determine the 30 days.

This additional funding is available to the state, eligible local governments, and certain private nonprofit organizations.

Previously, federal funding was available at a 75-percent cost-share for debris removal and emergency protective measures.



