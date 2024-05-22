High school senior receives 2024 Weyhrich Leadership Award

Elidia (Elie) Chavez is recognized for her willingness to ‘step out of the box’ and lead both in school and the community

– The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors Chambers were filled with families from throughout the county earlier this week, gathered to watch students receive special recognition.

Paso Robles High School Senior Elidia (Elie) Chavez received the 2024 Weyhrich Leadership Award and medal for her outstanding leadership at school and in her community. The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors and the Community Foundation presented the award to Chavez for her passionate, confident, and hardworking leadership traits.

Chavez has excelled academically while serving as ASB President, the 2024 Paso Robles High School Student Trustee, and in prior years on both the Student Council and the Student Senate. Chavez is recognized for her willingness to “step out of the box” and lead both in school and the community. She focuses on making a difference in people’s lives and affecting change by identifying problems, researching their background, developing surveys to gather data, and working toward successful outcomes.

Chavez has demonstrated the ability to be respectful and confident, especially during tense school or community debates about important school policies. She is known for being humble, kind, and inspiring to others with her integrity and work ethic. Chavez, who is soft-spoken yet disciplined and determined, shows that reliability and hard work pay off.

Chavez will attend the University of San Diego, where she hopes to become a mechanical engineer. Her personal skills in time management are expected to facilitate her goal of continuing to be a highly productive student and leader.

The Richard J. Weyhrich Leadership Award was established at the Community Foundation San Luis Obispo County through a generous bequest from Richard John Weyrich. Weyrich graduated from West Point and received a commission in the U.S. Army, beginning a leadership career that defined his life. As a successful financial advisor and consultant, he later helped establish the Hebert Alumni Center at West Point Military Academy. Weyrich also supported numerous local organizations, including Hospice of San Luis Obispo, Cuesta College, the Performing Arts Center in San Luis Obispo, and the Clark Center in Arroyo Grande. His passion for empowering and encouraging individuals with leadership potential continues through this scholarship.

