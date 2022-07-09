Primary election results certified in SLO County

Full results available online

– On Thursday, San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder/Registrar of Voters Elaina Cano certified the results of the canvass for the June 7 Statewide Direct Primary Election for San Luis Obispo County.

Official results may be found under the “Election Results” heading on the June Statewide Direct Primary Election page at slovote.com.

Per Elections Code Section 15620, any voter may file a recount within five days of the certification of the results. The request must be made in writing to the county elections official in which the recount is sought and must specify on behalf of which candidate the recount is being filed.

The deadline to file the recount for a local race held wholly within San Luis Obispo County is 5 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12, 2022.

Advertisement

Related