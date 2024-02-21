Primus to perform in Paso Robles this summer

Tickets go on sale Friday

– Primus has announced that they will be coming to Vina Robles Amphitheatre, Sunday, July 7, as part of the band’s summer tour. They will be joined by special guest Guerilla Toss. The tour follows Sessanta, a series of unique performances featuring Primus, Puscifer, and A Perfect Circle, celebrating the 60th birthday of Maynard James Keenan. Primus has also announced a limited run of additional headlining tour dates for the summer.

A limited artist pre-sale for the additional dates will open Wednesday, Feb. 21, at 10 a.m. (PW: Frizzle). Tickets for the Vina Robles Amphitheatre date are available via, Ticketmaster, Friday, Feb. 23, at 10 a.m. For more information, visit https://primusville.com/.

The announcement follows a busy few years for Primus, including the release of the “Conspiranoid” EP, their first new music in over five years. The band also completed their extensive ‘A Tribute To Kings’ Tour across North America, where they performed Rush’s ‘A Farewell To Kings’ in its entirety, alongside a set of their own music, to sold-out crowds.

Most recently, Claypool toured the country with the Fearless Flying Frog Brigade for the first time in more than 20 years, performing Pink Floyd’s ‘Animals’ in its entirety, as well as other rarities. Claypool also delved into his solo legacy with the release of the Adverse Yaw: The Prawn Song Years Box Set, featuring remastered audio from his notable projects, including the Fearless Flying Frog Brigade and Colonel Claypool’s Bucket of Bernie Brains.

