Local principals warn of Tik Tok trend resulting in vandalism and theft

Tik Tok trend called ‘Devious Licks’

–Paso Robles High School Principal Anthony Overton sent a message on Thursday afternoon to local parents warning of an alarming new social media trend.

“I am emailing today to inform you of a social media trend in hopes that you can support the end of disruptive, destructive, and expensive vandalism/theft,” Overton wrote.

“The trend has been labeled ‘Devious Licks‘ (but may go by other tags) and challenges students to steal objects or damage facilities (often expensive or fixed fixtures) from schools and then post it on Tik Tok.”

“This is has led to increased vandalism and theft on campus. We are looking for your support in discussing this with your student including the potential consequences with school and law enforcement for stealing or damaging school property.”

On Friday morning, Daniel Lewis Middle School Principal Mike Vogenthaler repeated the warning to parents of middle schoolers.

The trend has gone national with school districts around the country warning of it.

“The latest challenge to gain popularity on the social media platform is the ‘Devious Lick’ trend, which involves students posting videos that show them stealing, damaging or showing off items taken from school,” People Magazine reports.

According to Urban Dictionary, a “lick” is a “successful type of theft which results in an acceptable, impressive and rewarding payday for the protagonist,” the magazine reports.

The trend, which is also referred to as “Diabolical Licks” or “Dastardly Licks”, originated in early this month after a TikTok user posted a video showing a box of disposable masks that the user claimed to have stolen from a school, according to NJ.com.

Share this post!

email

Advertisement

Related