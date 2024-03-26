Prize money added for Miss California Mid-State Fair pageant

– The California Mid-State Fair has announced that the 2024 Miss California Mid-State Fair Scholarship Pageant prize money has increased. The queen will receive a $2,500 cash prize (previously $1,000), 1st princess will receive $1,000 (previously $500), and 2nd princess will receive $500 (previously $250). Newly added cash prize winnings will also include miss congeniality $250, interview $100, and talent $100. Contestants also receive swag and prizes from local businesses.

Contestants must be between the ages of 17-24 on opening day of the fair, Wednesday, July 17, and be a current resident (at least six months) of San Luis Obispo County and have never been married.

Each contestant will compete in the following four categories: Interview, fair/pageant platform, talent, final question and evening wear. If selected as queen or princess, they must be able to attend every day of the 2024 fair, participating in numerous public events, such as introducing performers, taking pictures and meeting with various dignitaries.

Applications are due Friday, April 12, by 11:59 p.m., and are available online at www.MidStateFair.com on the applications page. For more information, contact pageant coordinator Patti Lucas at (805) 612-6971 or via email at pglucas19@gmail.com.

The first pageant meeting is Wednesday, April 24, at 6 p.m. Contestants meet every Wednesday after that at 6 p.m. going through workshops to help make this the best experience. The pageant takes place on Wednesday, July 17, at 6 p.m. on the Frontier Stage. This show is free to watch with paid fair admission.

The 2024 California Mid-State Fair runs July 17 through July 28 and this year’s theme is “Wide Open Spaces!”

