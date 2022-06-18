Processing of ballots continues in San Luis Obispo

Over 24,000 ballots left to be processed

– The processing of vote by mail ballots began on May 9 and will continue through July 7, 2022, during normal business hours at the San Luis Obispo County Elections Division Office located at 1055 Monterey Street in San Luis Obispo. Notice of Vote by Mail processing that will occur outside of normal business hours will be posted online at www.slovote.com.

The total number of non-processed ballots remaining is currently 24,400 including vote-by-mail ballots, provisional ballots, and ballots that remain non-processed from election night. Election results and the estimated number of remaining ballots will be updated after counting has ended on scheduled days.

Click here to view the unofficial election results as of Friday.

