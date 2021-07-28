Produce delivery business celebrates one year

Cal Poly startup ‘delivers the farmers’ market to your door’

–After just over a year in business, the Cal Poly startup Harvestly.co has poured over $200,000 back into the local economy. Harvestly is a hyperlocal marketplace that delivers the farmers’ market to your door. They deliver local farm-fresh produce, prepared meals, organics, wine and more. When customers shop from Harvestly.co, the majority of their purchase dollar goes back to the person that farmed, baked or made the product.

While Harveslty does not require any subscriptions or minimums to order from local vendors, they now offer the option to subscribe on a weekly, bi-weekly or monthly basis.

Along with the new subscription products, Harvestly will be offering the ability to shop by recipes. Customers will have the ability to shop by recipes from vendors, Harvestly team members and local chefs.

Harvestly is now offering two delivery days a week. To shop local, sustainability-sourced products, visit www.harvestly.co and place an order by Sunday night for Tuesday delivery or by Wednesday night for Friday delivery.

