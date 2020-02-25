Program helps seniors get safer health care and make end-of-life wishes

SLO Village Program “Get In the Driver’s Seat” set for April 18

–SLO Village is presenting “Get In the Driver’s Seat,” a live program to teach older adults and their caregivers how to get safer health care and make end-of-life wishes known through an Advance Health Care Directive.

The program will take place April 18, 2020, at the Paso Robles Senior Center, 270 Scott St., Paso Robles, CA 93446 from 10 a.m. to noon.

Susan Robinson, M.D., and Linda Beck, Board Certified Patient Advocate, will present straight-forward strategies for older adults and their loved ones to take control of these critical elements of late-life.

The program is free, but space is limited so reservations are required. Please go to www.slovillage.org or call (805)242.6440 to reserve a space.

About SLO Village

SLO Village is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) membership organization for people 60-years-old and older who create community for a better experience of aging. Members live in their own homes and receive practical support from volunteers, like transportation and help using technology, to sustain their independence, and social activities connect members and volunteers as peers. For more information about joining or volunteering with SLO Village, go to www.SLOVillage.org or call Kerry or Linda at 805.242.6440.

