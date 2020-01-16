Promoted articles are an excellent marketing tool

–Sometimes an advertiser has more to say than will fit in a display ad. That makes a promoted article in the Paso Robles Daily News a better way to communicate to a local audience. The writers at Access Publishing can professionally write and edit your article, provide a proof, and distribute your message widely to the community. It’s a great way to get your message out quickly and get results. Promoted articles are a newer form of advertising. It is sometimes called “native advertising,” and is being offered by many national newspapers including the New York Times because many readers prefer to see marketing messages in story form, rather than traditional display advertising.

Benefits of a promoted article

Top right placement on homepage

Posted on website indefinitely which gets 200,000+ views per month

Email distribution to almost 5,000 subscribers

Facebook and social media distribution to over 15,000 followers

Twitter and Tumblr posts

Why use a promoted article?

Reach a larger audience with your message

Increase attendance to your event

Get your press release published

Use it as a help wanted ad

Shine a spotlight on your company

Tips for writing a promoted article

Start with an attention-getting headline

Include an attractive photo

Get right to the point in the first paragraph

Answer the 5 Ws: who, what, when, where, why

Use quotes with attribution

Include contact information

Around 400 words is best

How much does a promoted article cost?

1-day promotion, 1 news site – $199

3-day promotion, 1 news site – $349

Add an additional news site – $99

Professional writing service – $99

The Paso Robles Daily News is owned and operated by Access Publishing. Access Publishing has a 20-year track record of providing high quality, locally-focused advertising and marketing campaigns in Paso Robles and all of San Luis Obispo County. Access Publishing manages dozens of websites and print media publications. Our team of more than 10 local professionals is here to help you reach your organization’s goals.

Call today for more information – (805) 226-9890

