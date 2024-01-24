Protest at Cal Poly University reportedly turns violent, ends in arrests

– Eight people were arrested Tuesday after reportedly trying to break into Cal Poly’s Recreation Center during a protest in support of Palestine that became violent, reports say.

The San Luis Obispo Police Department released a statement about the incident and about videos that are reportedly circulating from the protest:

We are aware of a violent incident that occurred today on the Cal Poly campus. Several protesters at a planned event became violent, and the Cal Poly Police Department requested immediate assistance from SLOPD. A SLOPD officer was forced to protect himself when a protestor attempted to take one of his weapons. The officer responded with a hand strike to retain his weapon and neither the officer nor the suspect was seriously injured. The suspect was arrested for the following charges: PC 148(a)(1) Resisting an officer, PC 148(B) Taking a peace officers weapon, PC 69 Obstructing an officer, and PC404.6(A) Inciting a riot.

As in all use of force circumstances, the incident will be reviewed to determine if the actions taken adhered to department policy. The San Luis Obispo Police Department respects the rights of all to peacefully assemble but must act to protect the community and themselves only when necessary.

