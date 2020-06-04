Paso Robles News|Thursday, June 4, 2020
You are here: Home » Region » Protest in SLO ends safely Wednesday
  • Follow Us!

Protest in SLO ends safely Wednesday 

Posted: 3:32 am, June 4, 2020 by News Staff

Some downtown businesses in San Luis Obispo boarded up their windows and closed early as a preventative measure.

–A third protest was held in the City of San Luis Obispo today with crowds estimated at up to 600. The protest included a march throughout the city and ended safely at approximately 5:15 p.m. The protest remained peaceful throughout the event, according to the city of San Luis Obispo.

Representatives from the City of San Luis Obispo Police Department and Cal Poly as well as community leaders were able to meet with the organizers, thanks to facilitation by RACE Matters SLO, just before the protest to discuss goals for the event and how to protect the safety of protestors and the community. The meeting was successful and established agreements which resulted in a safe and peaceful protest.

“I want to thank the protest organizers and community leaders who came together today to provide a peaceful event in our community,” said Police Chief Deanna Cantrell. “Our community supports peaceful protests and the expression of our fundamental rights. The city will continue to protect all of our community members and keep them safe to ensure voices are heard at this important time.”

An additional protest is planned for today and the city says it is already working with organizers to ensure another safe and peaceful event.



Share this post!
Share on Facebook

Facebook

Tweet about this on Twitter

Twitter

Comments

Posted in:  Region
About the author: News Staff

News staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote and edited this story from local contributors and press releases. Scott Brennan is the publisher of this newspaper and founder of Access Publishing. Connect with him on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, or follow his blog. He can be reached at scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.