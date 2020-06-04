Protest in SLO ends safely Wednesday

–A third protest was held in the City of San Luis Obispo today with crowds estimated at up to 600. The protest included a march throughout the city and ended safely at approximately 5:15 p.m. The protest remained peaceful throughout the event, according to the city of San Luis Obispo.

Representatives from the City of San Luis Obispo Police Department and Cal Poly as well as community leaders were able to meet with the organizers, thanks to facilitation by RACE Matters SLO, just before the protest to discuss goals for the event and how to protect the safety of protestors and the community. The meeting was successful and established agreements which resulted in a safe and peaceful protest.

“I want to thank the protest organizers and community leaders who came together today to provide a peaceful event in our community,” said Police Chief Deanna Cantrell. “Our community supports peaceful protests and the expression of our fundamental rights. The city will continue to protect all of our community members and keep them safe to ensure voices are heard at this important time.”

An additional protest is planned for today and the city says it is already working with organizers to ensure another safe and peaceful event.

