PRYAF partners with the Census to provide free at-home coloring kits

–The US Census has joined efforts with community-based partners to reach the hardest-to-count populations in California. The Paso Robles Youth Arts Foundation (PRYAF) is one of those partners.

The COVID-19 outbreak forced the U.S. Census Bureau to adjust 2020 Census operations to protect the health and safety of the American public and Census Bureau employees. The deadline to complete the Census has been extended to Sept. 30.

PRYAF says they want the community to know how important it is to submit your 2020 Census data. Census numbers will determine government resources for the community such as schools, food, health care, housing, transportation, roads, senior centers, and much more.

PRYAF will distribute fun and free, Census Coloring Books and Art Kits on the following dates:

9/10 (10 – 11 a.m.)

San Miguel Park, 1325 K Street, San Miguel, CA

Partner: Center for Family Strengthening

9/11 (11 – 2:30 p.m.)

Georgia Brown Elementary, 525 36th St, Paso Robles, CA

9/12 (2 – 3 p.m.)

Paso Robles Housing Authority, 901 30th St, Paso Robles, CA 93446

Partners: Paso Robles Housing Authority and Center for Family Strengthening

9/14 (11 – 1 p.m.)

Culinary Arts Academy, 1900 Golden Hill Road, Paso Robles, CA 93446

9/15 (11 – 1 p.m.)

Pifer Elementary School, 1350 Creston Road, Paso Robles, CA 93446

9/16 (12 – 2 p.m.)

Paso Robles High School, 801 Niblick Road, Paso Robles, CA 93446

9/17 (12 – 2 p.m.)

Flamson Middle School, 2405 Spring Street, Paso Robles, CA 93446

9/17 (6 – 7 p.m.)

Senior Center, 270 Scott Street, Paso Robles, CA 93446

Partners: Senior Volunteer Services

9/24 (3 – 7 p.m.)

Paso Robles Youth Arts Foundation, 3201 Spring Street, Paso Robles, CA 93446

Responses to the 2020 Census are safe, secure, and protected by federal law. Your answers can only be used to produce statistics—they cannot be used against you in any way. By law, all responses are kept completely confidential.

Fill out the Census now at: www.My2020census.gov

About Paso Robles Youth Arts Foundation

The Paso Robles Youth Arts Foundation is a non-profit organization founded in 1998 by Donna Berg. Her vision was to provide all children in Paso Robles and surrounding areas a safe place to learn about and participate in the arts, regardless of economic status. To sponsor a Paso Robles Youth Arts Center student today, visit pryaf.org/donate to give a gift at any amount. A gift of $250.00 sponsors 1 student for an entire year in their classes. For information regarding donating, volunteering, attending performances, fundraisers, or classes, please contact the PRYAF office at (805) 238-5825 or visit pryaf.org.

