Peoples’ Self-Help Housing welcomes 78 new families home in time for the holidays

–This fall, Peoples’ Self-Help Housing (PSHH) has proudly welcomed 78 new households home to their new affordable housing properties – just in time for the holidays. Guadalupe Court in Guadalupe is home to 38 farmworker families and Sierra Madre Cottages in Santa Maria is providing 40 units of affordable housing for local seniors.

“We are thrilled that both properties are fully occupied and residents will be home, safe, and settled just in time for the holidays,” said Anna Miller, Chief Operating Officer of Peoples’ Self-Help Housing.

Sierra Madre Cottages is conveniently located near transportation, neighborhood services, and recreational opportunities and provides residents with a community center, library, garden, and onsite supportive services. This project also includes energy-saving features, including increased insulation, tankless water heaters, and higher HVAC efficiency.

Guadalupe Court is located near downtown Guadalupe and features an outdoor courtyard and barbecue area, an innovative playground, a computer lab, and a state-of-the-art community center. The property is the first Platinum Level Leadership in Energy & Environmental Design (LEED) building in Guadalupe and has net-zero energy features and a greywater irrigation system.

Share this post!

email

Related