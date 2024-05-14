Pub crawls to kick off Firestone Walker Beer Fest

Sold-out festival will return to Paso Robles June 1

– The Firestone Walker Invitational Beer Fest is set to return to Paso Robles on June 1, featuring more than 65 breweries from across the globe. In anticipation of the festival, Firestone Walker Brewery has organized a series of events, including pub crawls, a brewery block party, and a post-festival Taproom Brunch.

Pub crawls will take place from May 28 to May 30, offering participants a chance to win tickets to the sold-out fest. The crawls will span several locations in San Luis Obispo County, Paso Robles, and Atascadero, featuring Firestone Walker tap takeovers, rare pours, and opportunities to win festival tickets.

On May 31, Firestone Walker will host a Brewery Block Party at their main brewery in Paso Robles, starting at 1:30 p.m. The event will include outdoor barbecue, beer sampling, live music, brewery tours, and guest taps from visiting breweries.

The highlight of the festivities, the Firestone Walker Invitational Beer Fest, will take place on June 1. Now in its 11th year, the festival will feature more than 60 craft breweries from around the world, live music, and food from local restaurants. Proceeds from the sold-out event will benefit Paso Robles Pioneer Day.

The celebration will continue on June 2 with the Taproom “Brews & Brekky” Brunch, offering comfort foods from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Together with our friends at Paso Robles Pioneer Day, we are excited to host the 11th Invitational Beer Fest and a handful of surrounding events for an epic celebration of artisanal beer culture,” said Nick Firestone.

“It’s an incredible feeling to bring this global all-star cast of brewers here to Paso Robles for an epic celebration of beer culture,” said Brewmaster Matt Brynildson. “Together we are shaping the future of beer here on the Central Coast and beyond.”

“The proceeds that are raised from the beer fest are critical to the ongoing mission of Paso Robles Pioneer Day, which is to preserve and showcase our local heritage and agricultural roots through events such as the Pioneer Day Parade that happens every October,” said Chairperson of the Firestone Walker Invitational Beer Fest Committee Sarah Kramer, “Firestone Walker’s generosity in assisting with the production of the beer fest never ceases to amaze us and they have been an incredible partner over the years. We look forward to another great celebration this year.”

Share To Social Media