Public advised to avoid ocean water contact after storms

Rainstorm runoff can transport high levels of disease-causing organisms

– The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department has issued an advisory for the public to avoid ocean water contact during and after significant rainstorms, such as the recent storm, for at least three days.

Rainstorm runoff can transport high levels of disease-causing organisms, such as bacteria, viruses, and protozoa, from urban areas and watersheds to the ocean, which can cause respiratory, skin, and intestinal problems. The advisory is intended to help prevent the risk of certain types of illnesses caused by these organisims, such as rashes, fever, chills, ear infections, vomiting, and diarrhea.

Young children, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems are at higher risk for these waterborne pathogens.

Surfers, swimmers, and others are advised to avoid contact with ocean water during this period, especially in areas close to creeks, rivers, storm drains, and other runoff outlets that empty into the ocean.

The advisory also suggests that anyone who inadvertently comes into contact with ocean water during a rain advisory should monitor for symptoms and contact their doctor if symptoms persist or are moderate to severe.

To learn more about beach water quality, the health department recommends visiting the SurfSafeSLO.org Beach Water Quality website or calling the Ocean Water Monitoring Program Telephone Hotline at (805) 788-3411.

Share To Social Media