Public advised to be aware of trick-or-treaters on Halloween

Safety tips for drivers, parents, trick-or-treaters

– As Halloween creeps closer, the Paso Robles Police Department encourages everyone on the road to be extra careful as more children are out walking the neighborhood trick-or-treating.

“We want our community to have fun on Halloween, and stay safe by making responsible choices,” Paso Robles Police Department, Commander Terry Afana said.

“If your night involves drinking, make sure you plan for a sober ride home… It is everyone’s responsibility to ensure that our community is protected, especially our children.”

Because of parties, trick-or-treating, and other festivities, Halloween night can be especially dangerous on the nation’s roads. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, adults between the ages of 21 and 34 had the highest percentage (68%) of fatalities in drunk-driving crashes on Halloween night in 2020.

During that same night, 11 pedestrians were killed in drunk-driving crashes. Whether you are celebrating Halloween or Día de Los Muertos, the police department offers the following tips for families to be as safe as possible and share the road safely:

Drivers

Slow down and watch out for more foot traffic in residential neighborhoods.

Take extra time looking for trick-or-treaters at intersections and entering/exiting driveways.

Never drive distracted or impaired.

If you are heading to a local bar, restaurant or house party and plan to drink, bring the designated sober driver with you, use a ride-hailing service, or stay the night.

Parents and trick-or-treaters

Make sure costumes fit to prevent trips and falls.

Decorate costumes and bags/buckets with reflective tape.

Have kids use flashlights or glow sticks to make it easier for drivers to see them.

Walk on sidewalks, when available. Avoid darting into the street or crossing between parked cars.

Stick to familiar, well-lit routes.

Look both ways before crossing the street. Make eye contact with drivers before crossing in front of them.

The American Red Cross also shared the following tips parents can follow to help keep their kids safe while enjoying the festivities:

Trick-or-treaters need to see and be seen. Use face makeup instead of masks which could make seeing difficult. Give trick-or-treaters a flashlight to light their way. Add reflective tape to costumes and trick-or-treat bags. If possible, have everyone wear light-colored clothing.

Use flame-resistant costumes.

Make sure adults know where the kids are going. A parent or responsible adult should accompany young children door-to-door.

Be cautious around animals, especially dogs.

Walk, don’t run.

Only visit homes that have a porch light on. Accept treats at the door and never go inside.

Walk only on sidewalks, not in the street. If there are no sidewalks, walk at the edge of the roadway, facing traffic. Look both ways before crossing the street, and cross only at the corner. Don’t cross between parked cars, and don’t cut across yards or use alleys.

Drivers — use extra caution as youngsters may forget to look both ways before crossing.

An adult should check all goodies before eating. Make sure to remove loose candy, open packages and remove any choking hazards. Discard any items with brand names that you are not familiar with.

If you are planning to welcome trick-or-treaters to your home, follow these safety steps:

Light the area well so young visitors can see.

Sweep leaves from your sidewalks and steps. Clear your porch or front yard of obstacles someone could trip over.

The public can download the free Red Cross First Aid app for instant access to first aid advice and the free Emergency app for weather alerts. Find these and all of the Red Cross apps in smartphone app stores by searching for the American Red Cross or going to redcross.org/apps.

Halloween Downtown street closures, parking information

The Downtown Paso Robles Main Street Association will host its annual Safe & Fun Trick or Treat Downtown on Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. Downtown streets will be filled with little ghouls and goblins (and their parents) trick-or-treating and enjoying dance performances.

The following streets in the downtown will be closed to car traffic from 3 to 8 p.m.

11th from Park to Pine

12th from Spring to Railroad

13th from Spring to Railroad

Park from 12th to 14th

Pine from the alley at Hotel Cheval to 14th

Towing will be enforced. Parking enforcement will take place as usual. Downtown employees should park in designated Employee Permit Parking lots. Public parking is available in public lots and on streets outside the event closure.

Those with ADA placards may park in any legal parking space (outside the event closure) at any allowed time without registering their plate or paying for parking.

