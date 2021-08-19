Public comment period underway for plans to restore Centennial Creek

Portion of creek proposed for repairs located near Highway 46 East in Paso Robles

–Caltrans District 5 is accepting public comments on a proposal to restore a 6,300-foot span of Centennial Creek to mitigate impacts to aquatic resources due to construction of the Highway 46 East Corridor Improvement Project.

This project would include approximately four acres of restoration, repair or replacement of culvert crossings and extensive riparian planting.

A public meeting will not be held due to COVID-19, but a virtual public meeting will take place on Tuesday, August 31. Details on this meeting and a copy of the initial study with a proposed negative declaration can be found online at the Caltrans District 5 website at: https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5

Written comments can be submitted through Friday, Sept. 17 to Caltrans, 50 Higuera Street, San Luis Obispo, CA. 93401, Attn: Jason Wilkinson. Comments can also be emailed to Jason Wilkinson at: jason.wilkinson@dot.ca.gov.

For traffic updates on other state highways on the Central Coast motorists can call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at (805) 549-3318 or visit the District 5 website.

