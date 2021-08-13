Paso Robles News|Saturday, August 14, 2021
Help shape the future of recreation services in Paso Robles 

Posted: 6:05 am, August 13, 2021 by News Staff

recreation services paso roblesResidents encouraged to share ideas and recommendations

–The Paso Robles Recreation Services Department has announced a two-hour public workshop to create the future of Recreation Services in Paso Robles. Recreation Services invites community members to attend the public workshop facilitated by The Centre for Organization Effectiveness.

The workshop will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the council chambers at 1000 Spring Street, Paso Robles. For more information, contact Lynda Plescia at lplescia@prcity.com..

The full scope of current recreation services can be found at https://www.prcity.com/recreation

The Centre for Organization Effectiveness will also be hosting a booth at Concerts in the Park on Aug. 19, and all residents of Paso Robles are encouraged to stop by and share ideas and recommendations regarding the future of recreation services for our community.

