Public health advises avoiding ocean water contact during, after rainstorms 

Posted: 6:00 am, December 15, 2021 by News Staff

Rainstorm runoff is known to transport high levels of disease-causing organisms such as bacteria, viruses and protozoa

– The County of San Luis Obispo Public Health Department is advising the public to avoid ocean water contact during, and at least three days following, significant rainstorms—such as the recent storm.

Rainstorm runoff is known to transport high levels of disease-causing organisms such as bacteria, viruses and protozoa from the watershed and urban areas to the ocean. Such organisms carried into the ocean can cause skin, respiratory, and intestinal problems. Young children, older adults, and people with compromised immune systems are especially vulnerable to these waterborne pathogens.

Surfers, swimmers and others are advised to avoid contact with ocean water during this period, especially in areas close to creeks, rivers, storm drains and other runoff outlets that empty into the ocean.

For more information about beach water quality, visit the Public Health Department Beach Water Quality website at www.SurfSafeSLO.org, or call the Ocean Water Monitoring Program Telephone Hotline at (805) 788-3411.

