Public Health Department awarded grants from Office of Traffic Safety

Grants to support programs aimed at preventing deaths and injuries on roadways

– The County of San Luis Obispo Public Health Department has received two grants for a total of $371,214 from the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) to continue programs aimed at preventing deaths and injuries on roadways. The grants will fund best practice strategies to address child passenger safety and pedestrian and bicycle safety in the county.

“Everyone deserves a safe environment to travel, regardless of how people get to places,” OTS Director Barbara Rooney said. “The safety of people walking and biking on our roads is a high priority. Education plays a pivotal role in creating a strong road safety culture that prioritizes traffic safety, especially for our most vulnerable road users.”

“The Office of Traffic Safety grants will provide education and outreach to our community about the importance of child safety seats, and pedestrian and bicycle safety. These efforts align with our vision of a healthy and safe community,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, County Health Officer.

Bicycle and pedestrian safety programs include:

On-foot safety training to educate youth on safe walking habits.

Bicycle helmet inspection/fitting and distribution to those in need.

Community and school education presentations on safe habits when biking and walking.

Partnerships with health care providers and senior centers to promote pedestrian safety measures to older community members.

Pop-up events at Cal Poly that promote the importance of visibility on roads with safety equipment such as reflective arm/leg bands, bicycle headlights/taillights and other safety equipment provided at no cost.

Car seat safety programs include:

Child safety seat inspection events and education classes.

Child Passenger Safety Technician (CPST) training and recertification courses.

Child safety seat distribution at no-cost for families in need (by referral).

The grant program will run through Sept. 2024.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

