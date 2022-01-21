Public health department reports four more deaths from COVID-19

14-day average of new cases increases to highest point ever at 517

– Four more community members have died from COVID-19, according to the County of San Luis Obispo Public Health Department. These residents ranged in age from their 50s to 70s and, with today’s report, a total of 384 SLO County residents have died from COVID-19.

Forty-eight SLO County residents are currently hospitalized due to severe COVID-19 illness, including 10 in the intensive care unit. Hospitals in SLO County continue to report heavy strain and severe pressure on their staff and facilities due to the highly contagious Omicron variant, according to county health.

“COVID-19 continues its onward march in San Luis Obispo County and is taking a toll on many of our community members who are sick in the hospital, recovering at home, or have recently passed away from this awful disease,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, County Health Officer. “Reporting the deaths of four more community members saddens all of us at Public Health, and we send our heartfelt sympathy to their loved ones as we work to curb this surge.”

Since Tuesday, Public Health has reported 2,710 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 along with a new all-time high 14-day average of 517. A total of 9,060 cases have been reported to date in January, exceeding the previous high of 7,437 reported in all of January 2021. Public Health is currently responding to 63 active outbreaks in congregate care, skilled nursing, and corrections facilities.

Click here to view detailed county COVID-19 statistics.

Public health officials also note that an increase in deaths due to COVID-19 will likely be reported in the coming weeks. Local physicians and coroner staff are reportedly working through pending records for more than a dozen recent deaths that attending physicians have noted were caused by COVID-19. These records must be reviewed and certified before they are officially reported through the local COVID-19 data dashboard.

Masking is required in indoor public places in San Luis Obispo County and statewide. Medical-grade N95/KN95 or surgical masks provide additional protection. Vaccines—both boosters and primary series—are available at no cost at pharmacies, doctors’ offices, public health Department clinics, and mobile clinics countywide. To schedule an appointment, visit www.slopublichealth.org/vaccines or call (833) 422-4255.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit slopublichealth.org/COVID19 or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. Phone assistance is available at (805) 781-5500 Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

