Public health department seeks input on community health

Findings will help identify and address health opportunities and concerns in SLO County

– What makes it easier or more difficult to live a healthy life in your community? The County of San Luis Obispo Public Health Department and community partners are asking residents to share their answers to that question—and their experiences related to health in SLO County—in the Community Health Survey.

All SLO County residents aged 18 and older are encouraged to complete the survey at slohealthcounts.org/survey. All responses are confidential, and you may skip questions you do not want to answer. Survey participants may enter a drawing to win one of four $100 gift cards.

“I encourage everyone in our community to tell us what you are experiencing, observing, and thinking when it comes to health in our community, from medical care to mental health supports and quality of life factors,” said County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein. “Every voice is important in documenting the challenges and opportunities our community faces, especially as we look forward from the pandemic.”

The assessment, conducted every five years, helps inform SLO County’s community health improvement planning. It can bring attention to gaps in services or areas where the community needs more support. It can also highlight opportunities and assets that support health. In addition to the survey, the assessment includes a detailed review of health data (such as metrics at SLOHealthCounts.org), in-depth focus groups, and more.

Summary and analysis of survey results will be available in summer 2023 at www.slohealthcounts.org.

The survey will remain open until Friday, March 31, 2023.

For more information and to complete the survey, visit www.slohealthcounts.org/survey. Public health phone support is available at (805) 781-5500 Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Share To Social Media