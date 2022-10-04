Public health hosting pop-up flu clinics today

Vaccines will be available at no cost for all attendees age two and older at location in Atascadero, Arroyo Grande

– The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department will host two pop-up flu clinics on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, in Arroyo Grande and Atascadero, where community members can get a no-cost flu vaccination. Vaccine doses will be available while supplies last for community members who are two years old and above.

Flu Mist and high-dose flu vaccine will not be available; adults age 65+ who wish to receive high-dose flu vaccine may schedule an appointment at a Public Health clinic.

Locations and times:

Atascadero — Colony Park Community Center (5599 Traffic Way) from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Arroyo Grande — Five Cities Fire Authority, Station 1 (140 Traffic Way) from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Getting the flu vaccine is especially important while COVID-19 continues to spread widely in the community, because it helps protect against illness and also helps protect local hospital capacity, according to public health.

To schedule an appointment for a flu shot or COVID-19 vaccine or booster, contact a local pharmacy or health care provider or visit Vaccinefinder.org or MyTurn.ca.gov. Phone assistance is available at (805) 781-5500 Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

