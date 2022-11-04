Public health hosting pop-up vaccine clinics

Clinics timed so residents can be protected before possible winter surge of respiratory illnesses

– For the next two weeks, the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is hosting pop-up vaccine clinics across San Luis Obispo County to help protect residents from influenza and Covid-19. The clinics are timed so residents can be protected in time for Thanksgiving and before a possible winter surge of respiratory illnesses.

The flu shots and the new, updated Covid-19 boosters (sometimes called “Omicron boosters”) are both tailored to specifically protect against current variants and appear to be a good match for the strains circulating right now. The vaccines are available at no cost to residents.

“Now is the time to get protected in time for family gatherings and before we see a winter surge of flu and Covid-19 locally,” said County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein. “For the next two weeks, these pop-up clinics offer an easy, free, and welcoming opportunity to get your whole family protected. We saw a great turnout for our October pop-up clinics and are excited to continue this momentum through mid-November.”

Pop-up clinics offer extended hours and no appointments are needed—just walk in. There are no requirements related to residency, income, insurance, or immigration status. Medical professionals are always on-hand to answer questions. Upcoming November clinics include:

Nov. 4: Atascadero – Santa Rosa Academic Academy

From 2 – 4 p.m. (open to staff at 1:30 p.m.) located at 8651 Santa Rosa Rd., Atascadero. Vaccine types: Updated Covid-19 boosters and flu shots for ages 5+.

Nov. 8: San Luis Obispo – UCCE Auditorium

From 3 – 6 p.m., located behind the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department at 2156 Sierra Way Ste. C, San Luis Obispo. Vaccine types: Updated Covid-19 boosters and flu shots for ages 5+.

Nov. 9: Shandon High School

From 1:20 – 6:30 p.m., located at the intersection of 101 S. 1st St., Shandon. Vaccine types: Updated Covid-19 boosters and flu shots for ages 5+, plus Covid-19 primary series for ages 5+

Nov. 14: Grover Beach Public Health Clinic

From 2 – 6 p.m., located at 286 S. 16th St. Bldg. A, in Grover Beach. Vaccine types: Updated Covid-19 boosters and flu shots for ages 5+.

Nov. 16: Templeton – Vineyard Elementary

From 1 – 5 p.m., located at 2121 Vineyard Dr., in Templeton. Vaccine types: Updated Covid-19 boosters and flu shots for ages 5+.

High-dose flu vaccine will not be available at these events; adults age 65+ who wish to receive high-dose flu vaccine may schedule an appointment at a public health clinic by calling (805) 781-5500.

SLO County is currently among the leading counties in California in percent of eligible residents who have received a bivalent booster, at 16.2% (29,877 people).

Flu shots and Covid-19 vaccines are also available from pharmacies countywide. To schedule an appointment, contact a local pharmacy or health care provider, or visit VaccineFinder.org or MyTurn.ca.gov.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit slopublichealth.org/COVID19. Public health phone support is available at (805) 781-5500 Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Advertisement

Share To Social Media