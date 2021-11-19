Public health offers Thanksgiving, holiday season COVID-19 safety tips

Face coverings continue to provide important protection

– With Thanksgiving and the holiday season fast approaching, the County of San Luis Obispo Public Health Department offers COVID-19 guidance for safely celebrating.

“As our fight against COVID-19 continues, we have much for which to be thankful in San Luis Obispo County such as access to a safe, effective and free vaccine,” said County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein. “We are thankful for the many wonderful community members who share a dedication to protecting their family and ending the pandemic.”

To help keep community members safe from COVID-19 during the holidays and winter, the public health department offered COVID-19 safety guidance, including:

Consider getting vaccinated: This includes getting a booster shot, if eligible. Vaccines can prevent severe COVID-19 illness, hospitalization, and chance of death.

Stay home if sick: Anyone feeling sick, even with mild symptoms (sore throat, cough, sniffles), should stay home, isolate from others, and get tested for COVID-19.

Keep gatherings small: Small, local gatherings continue to be the safest.

Host outdoors: If you are gathering, keep activities outdoors if the weather permits.

Limit indoor gatherings: If you gather indoors, keep the group small and prop open windows and doors to ensure plenty of fresh air is circulating.

Know before you go: Get tested 1-3 days prior to any travel, even if you have no symptoms, and test again 3-5 days after you return home.

Wash up: Practice good hygiene by routinely and thoroughly washing hands.

Face coverings continue to provide important protection and are especially key for those who are not vaccinated or are especially vulnerable, the public health department says.

“The best masks for preventing COVID-19 include medical grade masks like N96, KN95 and KF94 and surgical masks,” said Dr. Borenstein. “If you are wearing a cloth mask, you will get the best protection from one that has at least three layers. No matter what mask you wear, check the fit to make certain there are no gaps above the nose or on the sides.”

Vaccines are widely available at no cost at pharmacies, doctors’ offices, Public Health Department clinics, and mobile clinics countywide. To get your COVID-19 vaccine at a Public Health clinic in Grover Beach, Paso Robles, or San Luis Obispo, visit myturn.ca.gov or call (833) 422-4255 to choose your location, time, and vaccine type. See hours and pop-up clinics at www.RecoverSLO.org/Vaccine. To find other vaccine providers, visit myturn.ca.gov or VaccineFinder.org.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. A staffed phone assistance center at (805) 543-2444 is available Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to assist with questions related to COVID-19.

