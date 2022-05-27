County health agency opens request for applications to fund pandemic recovery

Health Improvement Projects, Non-profits, government agencies, businesses, and coalitions are eligible to apply

– The County of San Luis Obispo Public Health Department has released a request for applications to fund projects that address the public health impacts or worsening metrics brought about by the COVID-19 public health emergency in SLO County.

A total of up to $5.9 million is available for up to 12 projects. This one-time funding is provided by the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Non-profits, government agencies, businesses, or coalitions are eligible to apply. The deadline to apply is June 30, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. Projects must address one or more of the following areas in project proposals:

• Access to Care: SLO County has long faced healthcare workforce challenges and disparities in access to care. The pandemic has made these challenges even more extreme. Building a robust healthcare workforce and ensuring equitable access to care will be key to a healthy future for our community.

• Mental Health & Substance Abuse: The pandemic and related social isolation exacerbated mental health and substance abuse problems that were already on the rise for many populations in the years prior to the pandemic. Addressing these complex challenges will be key to building individual and communitywide foundations for long-term health.

• Food Access: Many households struggled to meet their basic needs during the pandemic, including access to healthy food. Addressing this need will be key to a robust and complete recovery as a community.

• Healthy Aging: Seniors worldwide, including in SLO County, have faced a disproportionate burden of both the physical and emotional impacts of the pandemic and the related grief and social isolation. Alleviating those physical and emotional burdens can increase the quality and length of our seniors’ lives.

This funding opportunity is one of several ARPA grant programs administered by the County of SLO and builds on years of community health improvement planning in SLO County.

For more information and to apply, visit SLOCounty.ca.gov/PublicHealthARPA.

Advertisement

Related