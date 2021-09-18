Public health releases new guidance for youth sports, large gatherings, performing arts

Guidance clarifies state and county requirements, provides recommended best practices

–To help slow the spread of COVID-19 as the Delta variant surges in SLO County, the County of San Luis Obispo Public Health Department has issued guidance clarifying requirements, recommendations and best practices for youth sports and activities, large gatherings and performing arts.

The guidance outlines existing requirements from the California Department of Public Health, Cal/OSHA, and the local County Health Officer Order requiring masking in indoor public places. It adds recommendations and best practices related to face coverings, vaccination, COVID-19 testing, transportation and hygiene. The guidance applies to school-based activities (both public and private) and activities outside of schools, such as community leagues or lessons. It also applies to performance arts groups and organizations that host large gatherings.

“This guidance helps clarify expectations for keeping our community, especially our young people, safe from COVID-19. It also offers ways to go beyond the requirements and layer additional levels of protection to make activities as safe as possible,” said County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein.

See the full guidance documents for Youth Sports and Extracurricular Activities, Hosting Large Events, and Performing Arts at ReadySLO.org.

“Following these requirements and best practices is key to keeping our community safe and open during this surge,” said Dr. Borenstein. “Vaccination continues to be our best path out of the pandemic. Until we get there, masking, testing and other common-sense precautions make it possible for us to more safely continue the activities we love, like sports and performance arts.”

To get a COVID-19 vaccine at a Public Health clinic in Paso Robles, Grover Beach, or San Luis Obispo, visit myturn.ca.gov or call (833) 422-4255 to choose your location, time, and vaccine type, or walk in during open vaccine hours. See hours an pop-up clinics at www.RecoverSLO.org/Vaccine. To find other vaccine providers, visit myturn.ca.gov or VaccineFinder.org.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. Phone assistance is available at (805) 781-5500 Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

