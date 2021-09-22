Public health reports eight more COVID-19 deaths

Daily case count on the decline

– The County of San Luis Obispo Public Health Department today reported the confirmed deaths of an additional eight people who died from COVID-19. The eight individuals ranged in age from their 30’s to 80’s and bring the total number of deaths caused by COVID-19 in San Luis Obispo County to 315.

Officials also reported 192 new cases of COVID-19 since last Friday with 29 residents in the hospital, including nine people in the intensive care unit. Health officials are continuing to strongly recommend community members to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in order help slow the spread of COVID-19.

“This is another sad week in San Luis Obispo County as we report eight additional deaths caused by COVID-19,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, County Health Officer. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to those members of our community who are grieving for their loved ones. We all need to do our part to help slow the spread of COVID-19 by getting vaccinated, wearing a mask, and getting tested for COVID-19.”

Daily new cases however appear to be on the decline. There are currently 921 active cases in the county. For detailed statistics click here.

To get a COVID-19 vaccine at a Public Health clinic in Paso Robles, Grover Beach, or San Luis Obispo, visit myturn.ca.gov or call (833) 422-4255 to choose your location, time, and vaccine type, or walk in during open vaccine hours. See hours an pop-up clinics at www.RecoverSLO.org/Vaccine. To find other vaccine providers, visit myturn.ca.gov or VaccineFinder.org.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. Phone assistance is available at (805) 781-5500 Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

