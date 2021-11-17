Public health reports flu cases circulating in San Luis Obispo County

Public Health Department offers tips to avoid COVID-19, flu, and the common cold

– The County of San Luis Obispo Public Health Laboratory has confirmed that flu is circulating in the community, marking the beginning of the local flu season. Public Health officials remind the community that staying home when sick and washing hands well and often are effective tools in curbing spread of many different viruses that circulate now and throughout the year.

“Flu season is here and this is a good reminder to wash your hands regularly and get a flu shot if you haven’t already,” said County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein. “Our community is fully reopen and we are seeing more activity in terms of flu and other viruses than we saw last year, in addition to COVID-19. I encourage everyone in our community to protect yourself and your family from being sick over the holidays, and help prevent a surge in illness that could impact our hospitals.”

COVID-19, the flu, and the common cold are all respiratory viruses that spread the same way: close contact with someone who is infected, or touching your face with unwashed hands.

Tips from public health:

Consider getting a flu shot and a COVID-19 vaccine—even at the same appointment (children included).

Wear a mask in public indoor spaces—preferably a well-fitting N95, KN95 or KF94, or surgical mask. If you wear a cloth mask, more layers provide more protection.

Avoid crowds.

Keep gatherings small, brief, and outdoors—or well ventilated if they must be indoors.

Feeling sick?

Get tested for COVID-19—it’s free and convenient.

Negative, but still sick? Stay home to avoid spreading the flu or common cold.

Seek medical care if your symptoms get worse or are unusually prolonged.

Both COVID-19 vaccines and flu shots are widely available at no cost at pharmacies, doctors’ offices, Public Health Department clinics, and mobile clinics countywide. Visit myturn.ca.gov to schedule vaccine appointments for COVID-19 or flu.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. Phone assistance is available at (805) 781-5500 Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information on COVID-19 vaccine, visit www.RecoverSLO.org/Vaccine.

