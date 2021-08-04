Public health reports two new COVID-19 deaths

Eight residents currently in the hospital with COVID-19

—The County of San Luis Obispo Public Health Department today reported that two SLO County residents, one in their sixties and one in their eighties, have passed away due to COVID-19. Eight residents are currently in the hospital with COVID-19, including three in the ICU. 386 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in San Luis Obispo County in the past week. With these deaths, 267 SLO County residents have succumbed to COVID-19.

“It is painful to report that this disease has taken the life of two more valued members of our community, and I extend my heartfelt condolences to their family, friends, and loved ones,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, County Health Officer. “The Delta variant is here and we are seeing its impact. Nobody wants to experience this illness or see our local health care system stretched by a surge in cases. If you have been waiting, I urge you to make an appointment or walk in and get your vaccine.”

Eighteen additional cases of the highly-contagious Delta variant have been identified in SLO County in the past week. As only a small percent of COVID-19 cases are sequenced to determine their strain, officials say the actual number of Delta variant cases is undoubtedly considerably higher.

Vaccines in the U.S. remain effective against severe impacts of COVID-19, including the Delta variant. Data shows that since Jan. 1, 2021, residents who are not fully vaccinated have represented 98.5-percent of COVID-19 cases, 97.5-percent of hospitalizations and 99.2-percent of deaths in SLO County. This data is now included in SLO County’s vaccine statistics and will be updated monthly.

“Now is the time to stop this surge and protect the ones we love,” said Dr. Borenstein. “Get vaccinated, wash your hands often, and get tested if you experience symptoms of COVID-19. If you haven’t been vaccinated yet, it’s essential that you wear a mask indoors.”

The Public Health Department is providing incentives to residents who get vaccinated in the month of August and those who refer them. To get a COVID-19 vaccine at a Public Health clinic in Paso Robles, Grover Beach, or San Luis Obispo, visit myturn.ca.gov or call (833) 422-4255 to choose your location, time and vaccine type, or walk in during open vaccine hours. See hours at www.RecoverSLO.org/Vaccine. To find other vaccine providers, visit myturn.ca.gov or VaccineFinder.org.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788 2903. Phone assistance is available at (805) 781-5500 Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information on COVID-19 vaccine, visit www.RecoverSLO.org/Vaccine.

