Public health to host mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics

Entire families can get vaccinated against COVID-19 in one setting

– The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department will host three mobile vaccine clinics in September where they will be providing no-cost COVID-19 vaccinations and booster doses to community members. Vaccine doses will be available while supplies last for community members who are six months old and above.

The clinics will be held on the following dates and at the following locations:

Sept. 14, Lillian Larsen Elementary, San Miguel (1601 L St.) from 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 23, Oak Park, Paso Robles (30th and Pine St.) from 1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. This clinic is being held in partnership with the Latino Health Coalition.

Sept. 27, Nipomo Library, Nipomo (918 West Tefft St.) from 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Health officials urge community members to get fully vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19 to protect themselves and their families.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit slopublichealth.org/COVID19. Phone assistance is available at (805) 781-5500 Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Share To Social Media





Advertisement

Related