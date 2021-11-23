Paso Robles News|Wednesday, November 24, 2021
Public Health to host pop-up COVID-19 rapid testing events 

Posted: 6:45 am, November 23, 2021 by News Staff

Rapid testing helps residents ‘know before you go’ this Thanksgiving

–The County of San Luis Obispo Public Health Department will host two COVID-19 Pop-Up Rapid Testing Events on Wednesday, Nov. 24, for community members to receive a free COVID-19 rapid test before the Thanksgiving holiday. Tests will be available while supplies last.

Tests are available to the first 250 people age two and older at each site; those under age 18 will need consent from a parent or guardian. Representatives from Public Health will be available for questions.

There will be a North County event at the Atascadero Lake Park Bandstand from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

In South County, there will be an event in Grover Beach at 16th Street Park from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Health officials urge residents to “know before you go” by getting a COVID-19 test before gathering this Thanksgiving so you can bring peace of mind – not the virus – to your celebration.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. Phone assistance is available at (805) 781-5500 Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information on COVID-19 vaccine, visit www.RecoverSLO.org/Vaccine.

