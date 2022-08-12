Paso Robles News|Friday, August 12, 2022
Public health to host three mobile vaccine clinics in August 

Posted: 6:20 am, August 12, 2022 by News Staff

Entire families can get vaccinated against COVID-19 in one setting

– The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department will host three mobile vaccine clinics in August where they will provide no-cost COVID-19 vaccinations and booster doses to community members. This marks the first time an entire family—including children as young as six months—can get vaccinated in one setting at a SLO County Mobile Vaccine Clinic. Vaccine doses will be available while supplies last for community members who are 6 months old and above.

The clinics will be held at Oak Park in Paso Robles, Lillian Larsen in San Miguel, and Nipomo Library in Nipomo

  • Aug. 12, Oak Park, Paso Robles (30th and Pine St.) from 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • Aug. 25, Lillian Larsen Elementary, San Miguel (1601 L St.) from 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • Aug. 30, Nipomo Library, Nipomo (918 West Tefft St.) from 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

 

Health officials urge community members to get fully vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19 to protect themselves and their families. This is especially important as we head into the back-to-school season and ahead of a potential fall/winter surge, according to public health.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit slopublichealth.org/COVID19. Phone assistance is available at (805) 781-5500 Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

