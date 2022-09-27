Public health to launch new COVID-19 data dashboard

Update is first major re-design since the dashboard launched in March of 2020

– The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department will launch an updated COVID-19 data dashboard this week to provide streamlined, relevant information that is most meaningful at this stage in the pandemic. This will be the first major re-design since the dashboard launched in March of 2020.

“The information we need to make smart decisions today is different than it was two years ago,” said County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein. “We also have access to more dynamic and detailed data than we did when the pandemic began, and we are eager for our community to have access to the most practical information available. This pandemic has challenged us all to remain nimble and responsive to the situation―that’s what this update is about.”

The new dashboard will shift the focus from individual laboratory-confirmed (PCR) case counts to wastewater, hospitalizations, deaths, variants, and vaccination trends. It will also feature easy access to CDC’s Community Levels tracker, which shows each county’s level as low, medium, or high, with corresponding recommendations for masking and other precautions.

The new dashboard will strategically use state and national data sources for big-picture trends while presenting current local data on wastewater and the most severe outcomes of COVID-19. It will include links to detailed COVID-19 dashboards for Atascadero State Hospital and California Men’s Colony.

The new dashboard will launch this week prior to the Public Health Department’s regular weekly data updates on Wednesday.

The original dashboard will remain available as an archive. For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit slopublichealth.org/COVID19.

Public health phone assistance is available at (805) 781-5500 Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

